One Good Thing: Family Fun Night

Fruitland Covenant Church has been hosting a community get-together two Wednesdays per month for the past two months.

WHITEHALL, MICH - I got a Facebook message telling me about the Family Fun Nights at Fruitland Covenant Church in Whitehall.

Every Wednesday for two months, the church has been hosting dinner, games and general conversation.

And it's not just church members. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend. In addition to the food -- which is served from 5-7 p.m. and the gym is open from 5-8 p.m. They say it's a place to bring the kids to burn off some extra energy or when you don't know what to cook after a long day.

Now, the last Family Fun Night is this Wednesday, Feb. 28. So, if you're curious, get on out there. For putting it on these last two months, Fruitland Covenant Church gets today's One Good Thing.

