One Good Thing: Get Out, Get Away, Get Help

Local police and sheriff's agencies are training elementary children what to do in case of an emergency.

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Today's One Good Thing is a little different, because it's a heavy subject. And it takes on even greater meaning after last week's shooting in Florida.

Kent County Sheriff's Deputy Tim Erhardt has helped put together a new safety video for elementary students. It's called, "Get out, get away, and get help."

Erhardt -- who is also a School Resource Deputy for Kenowa Hills -- has been teaching with Walker Police Department School Liason Officer, Mitch Harkema at schools in the Walker area. The lesson involves talking about what an emergency is, how to dial 911, watching the video, "escaping" through windows. The lesson is the three parts of it's title: Get out of a dangerous place, get away to a safe place and get help by calling 911.

They will be teaching this lesson at schools again this spring.

I don't know why, but I feel it's important to let you know that I got this submission on Feb. 9 -- five days before the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. And I wish we didn' have to talk about these things. But, we do. And as long as we do, the people who are teaching kids how to survive in case of an emergency will always get a One Good Thing.

