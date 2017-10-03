One Good Thing: God's Closet

"God's Closet," run by Carol Britton, brings clothes and other items to flea markets... and then gives them away for free.

MUSKEGON, MICH - Today's submission comes from Muskegon. Sherrie Bordeau wanted to tell me about a woman who goes above and beyond to help people who are in need in her community.

That woman is Carol Britton. If you hit the flea market during the summer, you probably know who she is. Sherrie says Carol takes used clothing and other items to the flea market and just gives them away. Totally free. And her church covers her rental space. The ministry is called, "God's Closet," and they are certainly doing God's work. Sherrie says Carol and "God's Closet" won't be back until Spring, but when they're back, they will continue their good works.

So, Carol Britton and "God's Closet" get today's One Good Thing. Sherrie, thank you for telling me about her.

