One Good Thing: GRPD caught making a big difference while doing a small thing

Photo by Bruce Steffke

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Today's "One Good Thing" is another example of our men and women in blue doing what they do all the time: helping people.

On Monday, Bruce Steffke posted this to Facebook. A picture of a walker sitting outside of a Grand Rapids Police cruiser, parked at the Meijer gas station on Kalamazoo Avenue.

Bruce writes: "I saw the police officer buying a juice and some food. Then overheard him saying to the cashier that it was for the elderly lady in the backseat of his vehicle. She looked overheated and thirsty. He was nice enough to help her to his vehicle, sit her down in the back seat with the AC still on and bought her the juice and snacks. Great job GRPD!! You were on your game today."

Indeed they were. So, we called Grand Rapids Police, and this is what happened. That woman accidentally ran her car into a stack of firewood at the gas station. Officer Sean LaHuis responded. He saw she was a little rattled. So, he sat her in the backseat of his car with the AC blasting to cool her off, helped her get her car fueled... and yes, bought her some juice and a little food. They waited while a family member came to help her.

For a little gesture that goes a long way, Officer LaHuis and the GRPD get today's One Good Thing!

And Bruce - thanks for snapping that photo and telling everyone about it!

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live, email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV