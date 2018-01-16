One Good Thing: Harbor Cinema

The Harbor Cinema changed its marquee just so a local couple could get their perfect engagement photo.

MUSKEGON, MICH - Lilly Ross and Jessie Alvarado were trying to find a local movie theater that would put a message on their marquee for some of their pictures. Lilly says they reached out to several places and kept getting turned down.

But, Harbor Cinema in Muskegon stepped up. They put up the message, "Mr. and Mrs. Alvarado - Coming January 2018." The happy couple got their photos -- which are beautiful, and they are beyond thankful to Harbor.

Lilly says, "They went above and beyond for us and changed their marquee in the middle of their Saturday -- their busiest day of the week -- without charge. I know it might not be much, but it meant the world for us!"

Lilly, congrats to you and Jessie. I hope your wedding is wonderful. And, Harbor Cinema gets today's One Good Thing.

CORRECTION: Jessie and Lilly are getting married in January of 2019, not 2018. I apologize for the error.

(Engagement photos by LaBelle Image)

