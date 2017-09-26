One Good Thing: Helpinng the GRPD

An anonymous man (front, center) served some GRPD officers cold water as they were training on a hot day. (Photo courtesy GRPD Facebook page)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - The Grand Rapids Police Department threw this picture on their Facebook page the other day. It's their Special Response team with that anonymous, young man in front.

The team was performing a Physical Fitness test at Briggs Park last week. As we all know, it's been especially and unusually hot in West Michigan lately. They say this young man served them all some cold water and even ran a warm up lap with the team. And he was apparently very excited to do so. GRPD then took the picture, posted it and wrote this: "Although we do not know his name, we want to thank this young man for his kindness and generosity!"

So do we all. And, for showing a little random kindness to group of police officers on a hot day, that anonymous young man gets today's One Good Thing.

