One Good Thing: Hero Dad

70 year old Juan Ceparo drove 22 hours straight to Naples, FL to rescue his son and his family after Hurricane Irma.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Lately, we've all been seeing some great stories about the capacity of human kindness in the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes. I say all the time, when the worst happens to us... we see the best in us. That's true of us as a society... and as individuals. Which leads me to today's One Good Thing.

Lissette Wiggins messaged me recently to tell me about her father, Juan Cepero. After Irma hit Florida, he dropped everything, grabbed three cans of gas and took off. The 70 year old drove 22 hours straight... until he got to Naples, Florida. That's where his son lives. Juan grabbed him, his son's wife and his grandchildren and got them to safety. Eventually, Juan's son had to go back. His wife is an R-N and had to report for hurricane duty.

Lissette wrote, "I don't know if this is what you are looking for in 'One Good Thing.' But, my dad makes West Michigan a great place to live." Lissette... yes it is. And yes he does. Which is why your father, Juan gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing - someone and something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

