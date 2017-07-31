A skunk saved by the police officers in Holland. (Photo: Holland Dept. of Public Safety, Police Services)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Today's One Good Thing is an example of showing love and compassion to all animals, big or small... stinky or sweet.

The Holland Police Department put out a Facebook post last week, showing a picture of a skunk with it's head stuck in a cup. Apparently, the skunk I've nicknamed Pepe Lepieu, was enjoying the remnants of a McFlurry when he got a little too boisterous with his nighttime treat. The plastic lid kept the container on Pepe's head, and he was unable to free himself and scurry off.

So, in steps Sergeant Brouwer.

"With negotiations failing, Sgt. Brouwer put himself in harm's way, with only a glove on his hand to protect himself," the post said. "He charged the critter and pulled the cup off the skunk's head."

"An officer who witnessed the quickly unfolding scene reported all involved parties: Sgt Brouwer, said skunk, and the officer trying to document the encounter who was now being charged by the skunk -- all quickly went their separate ways."

Sgt. Brouwer and the Holland Police Department are today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to send to me, email it to me at onegoodthing@wzzm13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV