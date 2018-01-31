One Good Thing: Newaygo church's housing program

The Hope 101 program - run out of the Family of God Community Church in Newaygo - is a transitional home where people can stay for up to 6 months.

NEWAYGO, MICH - A ministry in Newaygo is helping to get more people off the street and into housing.

The Family of God Community Church in Newaygo runs what they call a "relational transitional housing program" called Hope 101. According to the church, there's a need for more transitional housing in community and they're trying to fill it.

Hope 101 is a 3-apartment home on Quarterline Street that the church bought three years ago. The Family of God website website says the renovations are nearly done -- once they are, Hope 101 will house people for up to six months who are willing to set goals and do the work necessary to meet them.

The church says the ministry speaks to their mission of putting love in action by welcoming, witnessing and worshiping and because of that, the Family of God Community's Church's Hope 101 program gets today's One Good Thing.

