One Good Thing; Hope Pkgs

The West Michigan non-profit provides 'first night' bags for foster children when they go to new homes.

HOLLAND, MICH. - For the second day in a row, we're talking about foster children. Typically, they don't have much in the way of possessions when they go to a new home. Oftentimes, they're given a garbage bag for their few things. There's a group trying to help with that.

Hope Pkgs is a nonprofit that gives kids 'first night' bags when they enter foster care. They get a new backpack, pajamas, socks, underwear, even toiletries and a stuffed animal.

The first night bags let families focus on the kids when they arrive, instead of having to run to the store to get some of the necessities they child may need.

Hope Pkgs has been in operation for more than two years. And so far they've assisted more than 1,500 kids, from infants to teenagers in 10 different counties.

They rely entirely on donations, and this need isn't going away. There are more than 14,000 children in the Michigan foster system right now. For everything they do, Hope Pkgs gets today's One Good Thing. If you'd like to know more about them or donate, go to their Facebook page or their website.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live -- email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV