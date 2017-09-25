One Good Thing: Kids helping kids

(L to R) Brianna Fuentes, Ava Curtin and Hailey Fuentes went out of their way to organize a pop/bottle drive to raise money for Lily Goodwin, who's fighting cancer. They raised $181 for Lily and her family.

IONIA COUNTY, MICH - Lily Goodwin is from Ionia. Just before turning eight years old, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She's fought and continues to fight a tough battle, which has included two stem cell transplants. The second of which was just two months ago. Lily has been helped in her battle by some middle school friends.

Brianna Fuentes, Ava Curtin and Hailey Fuentes all go to Ionia Middle School with Lily. Last year, they took part in a school fundraiser to help Lily and her family. Then, this summer, they took it upon themselves to run a bottle and pop can drive. They raised $181, which--again--they gave to Lily's family. Officer Mike Cronk--who nominated the girls--said, "I love these kids. They are truly amazing."

Yes, they are. Especially when you consider they also held a bake sale to raise money for their teacher's daughter, McHailey Johnson, who is also fighting cancer. Brianna, Ava and Hailey get today's One Good Thing. Lily and McHailey--we're thinking about and praying for you.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live, email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

