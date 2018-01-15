One Good Thing: Kristi Lucas

Kristi Lucas is a volunteer with "Little Horses Big Smiles."

FREMONT, MICH - Little Horses, Big Smiles is an animal-therapy service that specializes in -- you guessed -- little horses.

A few years ago, the owner met a woman named Kristi Lucas. Kristi actually had a fear of horses.

But, she became intrigued by the work Ronica was doing with her mini-horse, Charlie. Kristi slowly started getting involved with Ronica helping her get over her fears.

She started by offering to do anything, including cleaning up manure. Today, Ronica says Kristi takes almost all her vacation and personal time away from work to help out, and does everything.

She bathes Charlie, goes to therapy visits, runs to the feed store, the post office, organizes fundraisers.

Ronica says Kristi never looks for attention. She just loves their mission and believes in the love, joy, happiness and healing the bring to those in need by spreading their horsey cheer.

Ronica finishes by saying, "I no longer introduce her on visits as a volunteer but I introduce her as my friend."

