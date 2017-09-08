One Good Thing: Lisa Avram

Lisa Avram (left)

ROCKFORD, MICH - The person who nominated Lisa Avram said she saw a need to change the culture at the school and jumped on it.

Four years ago, she introduced the "Josten's Renaissance Program" at the school. She encourages the students to --every day--make changes that make a difference. Simple things, like giving every student a high-five when they walk through the doors, or organizing a luncheon for new students.

There are more involved programs, too. She introduced 'Winter Wishes.' Basically, if a student sees another student has some kind of a need, they ask for it and that student gets it.

She also organized the student council to save the 'Hot Dog Wall of Fame' from the Corner Bar after its recent fire.

Katy VanCuren, the associate principal, said "Rockford is a large school and it is Lisa's mission to shrink the size of the building by providing safe spaces and opportunities so ALL students feel valued and a part of the Rockford family. Lisa is a hard working dedicated teacher who always puts others needs first and is tireless in her efforts to help others."

Yes she is. And that's why she gets today's One Good Thing.

