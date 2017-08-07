One Good Thing: Local 88-year-old man delivering meals to other seniors

88 year old Jake Rickli delivers 60 meals to 30 homebound seniors every single week though the Meals on Wheels program.

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Jake Rickli is 88-years-old, and every week he delivers 60 meals to 30 homebound seniors as a volunteer for the "Meals on Wheels" program.

And that's not all.

He also works with Volunteers 4 Seniors at Senior Services of Southwest Michigan, giving rides to seniors who need help with transportation.

"Jake understands the value of his work helping other older adults to maintain their dignity and independence at home," says Kathy Cox, from Senior Services. "He has clearly impacted the lives of others, and we are proud that he is a member of our volunteer team."

Recently, The Kalamazoo branch of Bankers Life recognized Jake with the Golden Beacon Award. It's given to people who are at least 50-years-old, and make a 'meaningful impact in their hometowns through volunteerism.'

That's a long way of saying Jake Rickli is an absolutely fantastic human being who makes other people's lives better -- and that's why Jake gets today's 'One Good Thing.'

Also, kudos to 'Bankers Life' for donating $500 in Jake's name to the 'Senior Services of Southwest Michigan.'

