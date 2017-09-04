One Good Thing: Local nonprofit helps people get jobs, supports community

Guiding Light does many things, including helping homeless and currently unemployed people get back into the work force. Photo © Steven David Branon (Photo: Steven David Branon, © Steven David Branon)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Today's One Good Thing is a Grand Rapids non-profit that's changing lives and helping the entire area in the process.

You've probably at least heard of Guiding Light, a local non-profit that works to help homeless and suffering individuals in the community by helping get jobs, housing and recovery from substance abuse. Over the Labor Day weekend, Guiding Light highlighted their efforts at getting people back on their feet and back to work.

In the last year, Guiding Light as help more than 600 men and women find jobs through their ''Back to Work" program. This program that helps people who are homeless get into the workforce.

Their 'Job Post' Initiative -- which is an in-house hiring recruitment firm -- helps people look for jobs and career advancement. And this is helping you, too.

Guiding Light's work getting people back to work has pumped more than $13 million into the West Michigan economy. Guiding Light celebrated this weekend with a concert on Friday, Sept. 1 and a booth at Ah-Nab-A-Wen on Sept. 4 at the Labor Day Fest.

So, for helping people get back to work and off the streets, Guiding Light gets today's Labor Day "One Good Thing."

Also, let's not forget their work at helping people beat chemical addictions. If you want to help Guiding Light, you can text "GLWORK" to 77453 to make a donation to their 'Back To Work' program.

