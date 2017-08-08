One Good Thing: Love, support and baseball

Sarah and Josh Hobbs

RAVENNA, MICH. - Sandy Rollenhagen wrote me about her niece, Sarah Hobbs, and her husband, Josh -- the Ravenna couple was married just last month. Three years ago, Sarah was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and she admits it's been a hard battle.

But recently, Josh surprised her with tickets to the Detroit Tigers game on September 17 -- which happens to be their Orange Out the Park Night. The special games will benefit the National MS Society's Michigan Chapter. And on top of that, Josh is organizing a bus trip for people here in West Michigan to join in.

Sarah shared this heartfelt post on Facebook:

My incredible husband put this together in support of me and this ridiculous disease that now has impacted his life by marrying me. With a little help from a lot of people, we get closer to better, less expensive medication, better testing, medication for crappy symptoms and all leading to a cure. Kick M-S in the butt!!

Then, Sarah sent this message to us about Josh:

I went on dates and was straight forward with guys saying I have MS and I can't do this and this and this. Never heard from them again. Then I met Josh. I didn't tell him right away about my disease because I knew he was the one. I was scared that I was going to scare him away like I did so many others. On our second date I told him, 'Oh, by the way, I have MS.' I told him, 'If you want to leave, do it now.' He said, 'Nope, there's no way.' And ever since that day he has supported me.

Sarah and Josh Hobbs

So, for in honor of a husband's love for his new bride and helping her fight a disease we will all beat together one day, Josh Hobbs gets today's One Good Thing.

If you want information on how to join their bus trip for that September 17 Tigers' game to benefit MS Awareness, call Josh at 231-740-8800.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit -- someone or some thing that makes West Michigan a good place to live -- email it to us with pictures or video to onegoodthing@wzzm13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV