One Good Thing: Makaila's Birthday

The West Michigan youngster is asking people to donate to a local animal shelter, rather than get gifts for her birthday.

FREMONT, MICH - Heather Smith wrote in to tell me about her 6-year-old -- soon to be 7-year-old -- daughter, Makaila.

Instead of gifts for herself, Makaila is asking for items to be donated to the local animal shelter, Bellwether Harbor in Fremont. She's looking for -- among other things -- dog and cat food, both dry and canned, toys, treats, beds and even gift cards she can use to pick up other items.

Heather says Makaila wanted to help the local animal shelter because, Makaila says, "the animals there don't have homes, and they are sad."

Hopefully, after Makaila's birthday, they'll be a little less sad and find homes soon. Makaila Smith gets today's One Good Thing. And if you'd like to contribute, email her mother, Heather at heatherstonerp@yahoo.com.

