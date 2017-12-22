One Good Thing: Oakview Elementary chooses kindness

Marquetta Gordon's fourth grade class at Oakview Elementary took on a project to show one another some holiday kindness.

MUSKEGON, MICH - Marquetta Gordon teaches fourth grade at Oakview Elementary. Her students took part in a Choose Kindness gift exchange.

They based the idea on the movie, Wonder. They chose names and bought or made inexpensive gifts for one another in kind of Secret Santa way. They also wrote letters of kindness to their peers.

Gordon also said the kids chipped in to make ornaments for their Kindness Tree and create posters. On their last day before Christmas break, the students opened their gifts and read their letters.

For teaching those children kindness and fostering it with real-life exercises, Marquetta Gordon and her fourth grade class gets today's One Good Thing.

