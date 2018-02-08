One Good Thing: OK Hockey Realignment

The OK Hockey Conference is realigning, and naming the new divisions after three people who've left a lasting impact on West Michigan hockey.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Today's one thing is making a little bit of news. And it is the best kind of news. It involves the re-alignment of the OK Hockey Conference. And it's not that it's being realigned. It's the names they're using for the three new division within in the conference.

Starting next season, you'll have the Baum Division. Named for Ron Baum, who was a long-time head coach at East Kentwood. He really helped put high school hockey on the map in West Michigan. The Baum Division will have East Grand Rapids, both Forest Hills teams, GR Christian, Kentwood and Lowell.

Then, the Fischer Division. Named for Ryan Fischer, the Grandville hockey player who passed away in his sleep the night before the Bulldogs played in a state semi-final game. Playing in the Fischer Division will be Byron Center, Grand Haven, Hudsonville, Jenison, Kenowa Hills, Northview and West Catholic.

Lastly, the Rue Division. Name for Dave Rue, a beloved referee who died last year after a courageous battle with lung cancer. I can tell you personally, I've never seen such love from players, coaches and fellow referees, as I did for Dave. In the Rue Division will be Grandville, Grand Rapids Catholic, Mona Shores, Reeths-Puffer, Rockford and West Ottawa.

Also, no more tiers for OK Hockey. Just the three divisions. More than that, though, this is an unbelievably touching way to honor three people who have left lasting impacts on West Michigan Hockey and the people who make it up. The new OK Hockey divisions get today's One Good Thing.

