One Good Thing: Orchard View High School's Artwork

Orchard View High School in Muskegon allows students to create art on the walls and ceilings of their school.

MUSKEGON, MICH - We're going to start out in Muskegon, where Orchard View High School promotes school spirit through their artwork. Principal Dan Bolhuis wrote in to tell me about something the students there have been doing for three years now.

Essentially, the kids paint ceiling tiles all over the school. When Dan wrote me, they had more than 300. He says there are also murals painted on the walls in the bathrooms, halls, classrooms and commons area. He says it's been a big positive. He's even seen parents coming to see and pictures of their children's work.

Personally, I think art is school is extremely important. So, the fact that you're making are -- literally -- a part of the school is fantastic. Orchard View High School gets the first One Good Thing of 2018!

