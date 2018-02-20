One Good Thing; Pay it Forward Animal Outreach

Pay It Forward is a low-cost animal clinic and Pet Pantry in the Muskegon area.

MUSKEGON, MICH - On this Love Your Pets Day, today's One Good Thing is a local vet clinic that makes sure your animals are cared for, especially those who might have a hard time paying for those services.

Pay It Forward Animal Outreach tells me they are a non-profit, low-cost, professional veterinary clinic that provides vaccinations and basic vet care for the pets in the community. Now, they're not a free clinic. But, they do a lot of fundraising and accept donations.

Because of that, they are able to keep costs low and offer discounts for customers who can show financial need. But, you don't need to be a low-income client to benefit.

Located in Muskegon, they also run the Black Cat Pet Food Pantry, providing pet food, bedding, toys and treats to clients in need.

The person who submitted them says of Pay It Forward, "They treat everyone so well, and everyone there is dedicated, they really love animals!"

Sure sounds like it. Pay It Forward Animal Outreach gets today's One Good Thing. And if you want to know more, go to their Facebook page or their website.

