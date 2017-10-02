One Good Thing: Reasons to smile

This is usually where I bring you "One Good Thing." Someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live wasn't easy today. Because, this morning my wife woke me up early. She never wakes me up early. She woke me up early to tell me that 50 people were shot dead and another 400 had been shot and injured in Las Vegas. Those numbers are worse now. But, that's how most of us woke up today.

And it was my job to--while I'm watching this horrific scene in Nevada--to come up with something happy to put in our newscast. Which, don't get me wrong --I love doing. It's a privilege. But, it was a lot harder today.

Because I kinda felt guilty doing it. With 550 people shot, what isn't going to seem inappropriate? It's ArtPrize right now. We're always broadcasting from our mobile studio at the Ford Museum. That didn't seem appropriate today, and it's not. So we're here in our normal studio, and we should be.

But, again, I had to come up with a "One Good Thing." And, I'm usually really good a concentrating on my job. I've done these when deadly hurricanes and other shootings have happened. But--I've been looking forward to today for a long time. I've been looking forward to Oct. 2 for about nine months. Today is my baby's due date. And, I thought when my wife woke me up this morning, it was because she was in labor and we were going to the hospital to meet our daughter. We weren't.

So, I watched today's coverage, trying to come up with something positive. And, I did think of two. First, my Aunt Rhonda--who lives here and is like a second mother--was in Las Vegas this weekend, and she is home safe. Also I'm still going to meet my daughter soon.

Because we do need to smile and shouldn't feel guilty about it. Smiling today doesn't mean we're ignoring the deaths of dozens of people. It means we're doing what we have to, to get through it ourselves. And I want to hear from you.

What's your "One Good Thing" today? Go in the comments of this story on Facebook and tell me what makes you smile. Is it a person? Post a picture and tag 'em. A place? Show me. A food? A beer? I don't care. Share something that is positive in your life here in West Michigan. Or better yet... go do something good--and tell me about it. Give blood. Call an old friend. Tell someone you love them. Smile at a stranger and say, hi. And--here's a biggie--realize it doesn't take a national tragedy for you to do any of this stuff. You can be someone else's "One Good Thing" every single day.

I don't know if this is the right thing to do or say today. But, I don't know what else to do. I don't know what else to say. So, I'm asking you to help. Let's share a few reasons to smile, we'll figure out where we go from there.

