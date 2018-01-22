One Good Thing: Ripple Effect

The Ripple Effect is a re-sale mission in Allendale that donates its profits to other missions in West Michigan and around the world.

ALLENDALE, MICH - The Ripple Effect is based out of Allendale. They started in 2015, and in that time, Heather David Devereaux, says they've donated more than $50,000 to those ministries.

In addition to the consignment shop, they also have a food pantry and support people in times of great need, like after fires, emergency foster situations and job loss. Heather says there are simply too many good things to list.

Melanie says on their Facebook page: "I homeschool my son who is 13 and in our free time we love going to 'his work.' He is legally blind and loves the fact that he can help 'work' and then he too can go shop! He feels good about himself, giving back to our community. You all are amazing and our gift from God!"

