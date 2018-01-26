One Good Thing: Rocket Resale Shop

Rocket Resale is a student run thrift shop at Reeths-Puffer High School. (Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A new work-based program at Reeths-Puffer is teaching students and filling a massive need.

Erin Burkett writes that the Rocket Resale shop is full of winter coats, tennis shoes, general clothing, back packs and interview attire. It's all donated and sold out of a store right inside Reeths-Puffer High School.

Everything is available at garage-sale prices and free for students who are really in need. It's student-run. So, they're the ones taking stock, pricing and selling. There's also a personal pantry, filled with things like deodorant, socks, undergarments.

Erin says, "Students are not only learning valuable job skills, but they are also filling a need in our school and learning what it means to give back to our community."





I love this story for so many reasons. Not the least of which is because - if you don't already know - you would be shocked to know how many students in our schools are hungry, how many of them need clothes, and how many of them need the basic things that many of us don't even think about.

The Reeths-Puffer Rocket Resale Program gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV