One Good Thing: Roscoe Hired

GREENVILLE, MICH - Someone spotted this on Doug Pickel's Facebook page and sent it my way. Doug posted one picture and this story, which read:

So I'm leaving Ionia Meijer when I see an older gentleman struggling to carry three grocery bags to his car. I didn't think about it. I just offered to help. Grabbing all of his bags from his hands we walked the 40 feet to his car, which was parked in the closest handicapped parking space. I looked up after putting his bags in his car and noticed his hat: World War Two, Purple Heart Veteran. we talked for quite some time. he told me a little of what he went through. 101st AIR BORNE. he parachuted behind the German lines moments before D DAY began. he was shot while landing in the middle of a German S-S Division. He was never put in for a second purple heart, because the next day elements of that same S-S Division wiped out his squad. he was the lone survivor, and it was very easy to see the pain still there."

Doug finishes by saying, "Hailing from Ionia, Michigan friends give it up for my friend, Roscoe Hired. U-S ARMY World War Two."

Mr. Hired. You have our eternal gratitude. And--as insignificant as it may sound by comparison--you also get today's One Good Thing.

And, Doug, for helping a neighbor with his groceries and taking the time to share your encounter, thank you, too.

