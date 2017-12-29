One Good Thing: Saving Mark Wood

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Today's one good thing is not only good, it's heroic.

One night while watching TV, 9- year-old Lucas Wood noticed something was wrong with his father, Mark. Lucas got his mother. By that point, Mark wasn't breathing. Quickly but calmly, Lucas went across the street and got their neighbor, Ryan, who came over and began CPR while Mark's wife called 911.

Plainfield Fire and Kent County deputies arrived and took over. After being brought to the hospital, Mark had to be put in an induced coma. Two days later, Mark woke up and today he's doing just fine! But, doctors say only five percent of people survive what he went through.

Mark made it - in large part - because of the actions of his son Lucas and his neighbor Ryan.

Lucas, Ryan and the first responders along with the hospital staff, who do this sort of thing all the time, get today's One Good Thing.

We're glad you're still with us, Mark.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to nominate - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

