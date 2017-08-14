One Good Thing: Sobie Meats giving back to the community

Sobie Meats fundraiser/block party in Walker

WALKER, MICH - Walker Police Officer Mitch Harkema has nominated Sobie Meats for today's One Good Thing. Officer Harkema says owners, Tim and Teresa, are 'pillars of the community' who proudly support the city, first responders and the military.

They host fundraisers for Wreaths Across America, Blue Star Moms, and they most recently held a block party which doubled a fundraiser for the Thin Blue Line of Michigan, which is a non-profit which helps families of police officers who are injured or killed in the line of duty.

Officer Harkema says Tim and Teresa work tirelessly to provide a quality meat shop that also promotes local causes and charities. So, for all that they do and continue to do for their community, the people at Sobie Meats get this One Good Thing.

