One Good Thing: Starlite Shores Family Camp

The Diekevers Family runs the Starlite Shores Family Camp, which caters to children (and their families) who are fighting cancer.

BYRON CENTER: MICH - This is the Diekevers family. They've been running Starlite Shores Family Camp since 2013. The year before--in 2012--they were at a similar camp, and they had the opportunity to serve a family that had a seven-year-old fighting cancer. They say that experience changed them, and that's how they came up with Starlite.

During the camp, each family is paired with a 'volunteer' family and they spend the week together with volunteer family serving the other. You can see from the photos, there are a ton of activities. Every year it's somewhere in West Michigan.

The Diekevers say this is truly a calling from God, and they hope the campers go home relaxed, renewed and restored--and maybe a little tired. Ultimately, they want these children fighting cancer--and their families--to know they're not walking that journey alone.

No, they are not. And for making sure those families know they're not alone--and giving them a week of fun when they don't have to think about cancer quite as much--the Diekevers and Starlite Shores Family Camp gets today's One Good Thing. And thanks to Cassie for emailing me to nominate them.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit--someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live--email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV