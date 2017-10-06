One Good Thing: Superhero Capes for Kids

12 women in Nunica are sewing together 90 superhero capes to give to kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

NUNICA, MICH - Howard Leschke wrote to tell me about these 12 ladies who lives in the Hathaway Lakes Condos. They are in the process of sewing together super-hero capes for the kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

They got the idea when one of the women--Kate Knight, who's a nurse at Spectrum--saw window washers who would rappel down the building dressed as superheros. Now, Kate and her friends will present 90 capes to the kids at DeVos on Oct. 11.

To Kate and all the ladies at Hathaway Lakes, thank you for what you're doing for those kids. You get today's One Good Thing. Howard, thanks for letting me know!

If you have a One Good Thing - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live--email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV