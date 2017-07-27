One Good Thing: Taylor's Lemonade Stand

Taylor Schieber runs lemonade stands and donates the profits.

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Meet Taylor Scheiber. She's 7 years old, lives in Grandville and has gotten into the philanthropy game via some sugary summertime drinks.

Her grandmother emailed and told me Taylor did a book AND lemonade sale earlier this summer, and donated the money to her church.

She did another one, and sent that money to an organization that pushes for clean water in Africa. AND, she's planning on another one at the end of August.

She's already raised and given away more than $400. Taylor Schieber and her lemonade stand is today's "One Good Thing."

