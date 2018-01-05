One Good Thing: The hero plow driver

(Photo: Oceana County Animal Friends)

OCEANA COUNTY, MICH - Andrew from Eagle Towing in Shelby and Montague is being called a hero by the people at Oceana County Animal Friends.

Two days ago, the shelter put out a call on Facebook for anyone to help them clear their half-mile drive up -- through the woods -- to their building. Otherwise, the animals may suffer. They'd gotten a few offers from people to show up with their snowblowers, but Andrew arrived and plowed them out. And he refused any kind of payment. That allowed the shelter's volunteers to come and go easily, taking care of the animals at their facility.

On top of this, the shelter says a man in Oregon offered to send money to pay for the plowing. And another person said they'd send a donation, too. Oceana County Animal Friends say they are "overwhelmed by the goodness of people."

So are we all. Every day. Which is why I do this segment.

Andrew from Eagle Towing--you get today's One Good Thing.

