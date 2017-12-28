One Good Thing: The Loomanaries

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - You probably recognize the theme song to "Christmas Vacation." It's being played on 95.1 F.M. in sync to the lights at Don Looman's home.

It's a light show he does every year for the public to see. This year he even added a third house this year. He even has candy canes to hand out to viewers who are stopping by. And, in addition to all this, the person who nominated Don says he also volunteers with Gilda's Club during Laughfest, he sets up lights for their Christmas party... and he volunteers for the holiday shopping tour with the Jaycees.

So, for everything Don Looman does during the holidays, he gets today's One Good Thing. He's also got a Facebook page!

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to nominate - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV