One Good Thing: TrueNorth Christmas Program

FREMONT, MICH - I know Christmas is now in the rear-view mirror. But, I still want to spend some time this week recognizing the people and organizations that helped make it a good one for so many people.

"TrueNorth Community Services" does a lot of good, all year round. I've profiled them before. Earlier this month, they held their annual "Christmas Children's Program" at their Fremont headquarters. They handed out presents, books, toys, winter clothing and personal care items to more than 21-hundred kids! Close to 800 families were able to have a merrier Christmas because of the kindness and good work of "TrueNorth Community Services." They said the distribution was exhausting, but fun.

And - bonus! True North says the donations from businesses and community members has been so great, they've already got a head start on *next* year's program. "TrueNorth Community Services" gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

