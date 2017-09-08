One Good Thing: Two brothers raised $1500 for Degage

Jacob and Caleb Graves

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - 10 year old Caleb and 7 year old Jacob Graves wanted to raise a thousand dollars for Degage Ministries -- which helps people who are homeless in a variety of ways. So, the two came up with a game plan.

First, they held a pop can drive. Then, they started a GoFundMe page. Then, they had a fundraiser at the downtown Peppino's, which donated a portion of that night's proceeds to the brothers.

Remember: they wanted to raise a thousand dollars. Well, they blew through that and raised more than $1500. They presented Degage with a check a few weeks ago. Then, they hung around and served donated Peppino's pizza and lemonade to some of Degage's patrons. And they handed out handwritten notes.

So, for having a heart -- two, in this case -- and hearts that moved them to help others, Jacob and Caleb get today's One Good Thing! Thanks to Alison for giving the me the heads-up on this one. And, final note: Degage director, Maggie Parmerlee hopes Jacob and Caleb will inspire other people to be charitable as well -- they are definitely great examples.

