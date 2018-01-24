One Good Thing: Vibrant Chiropractic

Dr. Kurt and Kelly Lang run Vibrant Chiropractic in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Vibrant Life Chiropractic is based in Grand Rapids. It's run by Dr. Kurt and Kelly Lang. Their nominator, Julie Birkeland, says they simply understand that serving individuals who live within the community makes the community stronger. Dr. Lang, we are told, will adjust the whole family when they come in - even the stuffed animals.

In addition to serving people at work, Vibrant Life is also involved outside of the office, too. It's at expos, schools, other business and dinners educating the community on health. It has hosted events to raise money for the group, Women At Risk International. Vibrant Life buys Christmas presents for families in need, assemble bikes, plant trees and has even sewn pillowcases for the children's hospital.

Clearly there's a lot more going on at Vibrant Life Chiropractic than just a few alignments. They get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV