One Good Thing: Wedding Help

The couple moved up their wedding date because Arika was diagnosed with cancer. A big fundraising effort is helping make the wedding happen.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Arika Schmidt and Chadd Jaurez were going to get married later this year in December. But, Arika was diagnosed with cancer recently. She's having surgery next week, and there will be some scarring. So, they pushed the wedding up to this weekend. But, they needed help to make it happen. And, boy, did people step up.

Chef Jenna at Amore tells me they are hosting their rehearsal dinner. She says she's also heard JW Marriott and the Amway Grand are donating rooms to get ready. Bianka Bridal offered a wedding dress. Cakabakery is making her dream Cake for the rehearsal dinner on Friday. Pit Stop offered to cater the wedding itself. They've had offers to do hair, make-up, cake, rent the space for the reception, decorate the space. Jenna has had tons of donations arrive at Amore-- one was even from a 16 year old kid.

Arika and Chadd, we wish you nothing but health and happiness as you move forward with your wedding. And, clearly, so do many, many others. Your wedding and the support around it gets today's One Good Thing. If you'd like to make a donation, here's a link to their GoFundMe page.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live

