One Good Thing: Will's 'Army Man'

Will Hesche sent a care package in Kuwait whom he never met. He then received a return package with a flag that flew over that soldier's base.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - This young man is Will. You can see he's holding a folded American flag, and a certificate. He got the certificate from a soldier deployed to Kuwait who he has never met.

This is how it came about: his mother Wendy heard a childhood friend's husband was being deployed. She'd mentioned it to Will, and he decided he wanted to put together a care package for the soldier. One lemonade stand later, and he was set. Not long later, he received a return care package from that soldier with the flag, and a certificate of authenticity stating the flag had flown over Camp Arifjan in Kuwait on Oct. 2. That same week, Will turned 8.

Will gets One Good Thing for helping out his "army guy." And that Army guy gets special mention for his service, and returning the kindness to Will.

Now, there's a lot more to this story. Wendy's Facebook post has more you can can read:

If you have a One Good Thing - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV