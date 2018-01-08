One Good Thing: Yoga Blue for first responders

The yoga studio in Grandville caters especially to local first responders and their families.

GRANDVILLE, MICH - Yoga Blue calls itself a "hot yoga studio for the community...dedicated to first responders and their families."

Mitch Harkema with Walker PD nominated them. He says the owner, Jodi Richhart, is a former police academy director at GRCC. In addition to focusing her services on our civil servants on the front line, Mitch says she's also hosted several charity events for fallen officers' families, collected blankets for last year's hurricane victims and she recently offered a self-defense course for women.

Mitch finishes up by saying, "With everything that's going on in the world today regarding Law Enforcement, Jodi wanted to create a place that officers and the community could join together to practice yoga and get to know each other in a different light."

Sounds like she's certainly done that, and much more. Yoga Blue in Grandville gets today's One Good Thing.

