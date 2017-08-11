Annual softball game played in memory of fallen Grand Rapids police office

A man up to bat at the memorial softball game played for Officer Kozminski on Friday evening. (Photo: Roger Lenneman, WZZM 13)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - This July marked 10 years since the death of Grand Rapids Police Officer Robert Kozminski and on Friday evening, an annual softball game was played in his memory.

Dozens came out to Wedgewood Park in Grandville for the game. While there, three students received the Officer Robert A. Kozminski Scholarship to aid them this fall. All three students are currently enrolled in the Grand Rapids Community College Police Academy.

Kozminski's parents say the number of people who come out to watch the game gets larger every year.

"It's just great to see all these people come out, just like there is so many things that go on all year long to honor and respect our son and remember him in the community," Richard Kozminski said. "All the people are just so great at letting the memory of our son not be forgotten and we really appreciate it."

A basketball game and golf tournament are also played in Kozminski's honor every year.

© 2017 WZZM-TV