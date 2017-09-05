Beer honoring late MSU punter Mike Sadler coming to Michigan

Former MSU punter Mike Sadler (Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press)

The beer inspired by late Michigan State punter Mike Sadler will soon be available in this state, according to a release from Atwater Brewery.

Hey Diddle Diddle is a craft beer from Denver-based Jagged Mountain Brewery in honor of Sadler, who played at MSU from 2010-14. The beer's name comes from a fake punt play the Spartans executed against Iowa in 2013, en route to a Rose Bowl victory. Sadler died in a car crash in Wisconsin last year at age 24.

Detroit-based Atwater Brewery will make Hey Diddle Diddle available in Michigan initially on tap and in 12-ounce bottles. A release from the company says a portion of proceeds will benefit the Michael Sadler Foundation.

"To celebrate our 20th Anniversary, we wanted to do something to give back to our hometown market," said Atwater owner Mark Rieth. "The Hey Diddle Diddle beer was the perfect opportunity to produce a balanced, effervescent wheat ale while honoring Mike’s legacy. He was more than just a great Spartan both on and off the field; he was a great person who was loved by everyone who knew him. This beer and his foundation can help to honor his legacy."

The Michigan release starts Saturday in East Lansing at the Fieldhouse and Kellogg Center. It will be available in Grand Rapids and Detroit later in September.

Watch the play the beer is named after:

