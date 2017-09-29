Dick DeVos made new member of FAA's Advisory Council

Dick DeVos (R), the Michigan Rep. gubernatorial candidate, talks with with Tim Skubick, debate moderator, during a media photo-op after his first Gubernatorial Debate with Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm October 2, 2006 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images, 2006 Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The U.S. Department of Transportation has added a new member to the Federal Aviation Administration's Advisory Council and he is well known West Michigan.

Dick DeVos is among the 13 member board responsible for advising FAA management on policy, spending, long-range planning and regulatory matters.

The West Michigan native is the former CEO of Amway and the husband of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

He's also the founder of the West Michigan Aviation Academy.

