Family of trooper killed in crash offers thanks for support

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. (AP) - The family of a Michigan State Police trooper who died after crashing his motorcycle is offering thanks for an outpouring of support from around the country.

The statement from the family of 28-year-old Trooper Timothy O'Neill was released Tuesday ahead of his funeral in suburban Detroit. It specifically thanks state police, the Michigan State Police Troopers Association and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in Georgia for the "overwhelming care they have shown all of us."

The statement says it's "been a very difficult time for our family, but knowing we have care and compassion from people around the nation brings us comfort in our pain."

The three-year veteran was on patrol last week when the crash occurred near Rockford in western Michigan. O'Neill was due to be married Oct. 7.

