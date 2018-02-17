WZZM
Close

First African American in space speaks in Grand Rapids

Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 12:23 PM. EST February 17, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Retired NASA Astronaut Guion "Guy" Bluford was the first African American in space in 1983. He flew 4 missions with NASA.

And Saturday he spoke to hundreds at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, hoping to inspire young people to follow in his footsteps.

It was all part of the GRPM's annual Roger That! event to celebrate space exploration and the life of GR native Roger B Chaffee.

His presentation was titled "Flying in Space: The Space Shuttle and Beyond." He shared his experiences as an astronaut as well as where he sees the future of America's space program heading.

Roger That! festivities also included space theme crafts and telescope displays.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories