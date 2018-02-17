GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Retired NASA Astronaut Guion "Guy" Bluford was the first African American in space in 1983. He flew 4 missions with NASA.

And Saturday he spoke to hundreds at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, hoping to inspire young people to follow in his footsteps.

It was all part of the GRPM's annual Roger That! event to celebrate space exploration and the life of GR native Roger B Chaffee.

The @GRMuseum is an amazing place to get your Saturday STEM fix as they celebrate their annual Roger That! event to honor Roger B Chaffee. Dr Guy Bluford shared his experiences flying 4 missions with @NASA @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/gDggluHE5c — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) February 17, 2018

His presentation was titled "Flying in Space: The Space Shuttle and Beyond." He shared his experiences as an astronaut as well as where he sees the future of America's space program heading.

Roger That! festivities also included space theme crafts and telescope displays.

The auditorium at @GRMuseum is filling up to hear Dr. Guy Bluford speak! He was the first African American in space. He flew 4 @NASA missions @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/lDEru88vY0 — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) February 17, 2018

