Funeral, visitation set for 16-year-old killed in crash

Henry Gordon MacDougall, photographed in the Ludington High School yearbook. (Photo: Courtesy of the Ludington Daily News)

LUDINGTON, MICH. - A funeral and visitation for Henry Gordon MacDougall have been set for this week, according to the Ludington Daily News.



The first visitation for the 16-year-old Ludington High School junior is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Oak Grove Funeral Home, 3060 W. U.S. 10, Ludington.



The second visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Ludington High School Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., with a funeral to follow at 1 p.m.



MacDougall died following a traffic accident Friday night at U.S. 31 and Sugar Grove Road. He failed to stop at a stop sign and crash into a semi, entrapping his car underneath the trailer and was dragged down the road.

