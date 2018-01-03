Good Morning America's Robin Roberts will be in West Michigan this spring

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Robin Roberts, a co-anchor of Good Morning America, will in Grand Rapids later this year.

Roberts will be the featured guest speaker at Davenport University's 21st Annual Excellence in Business Gala, held at the DeVos Place on May 4, 2018.

While Roberts has lead Good Morning America, the show has won five Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Morning Program." She has reported all around the globe, including covering the AIDS crisis in Africa, an earthquake in Haiti, the World Cup in South Africa and, in 2005, the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in the Gulf Coast region.

Roberts joins a long list of amazing guest speakers, including CNN's Anderson Cooper and former NFL star Joe Montana.

Davenport also announced that Brian Walker, President and CEO of Herman Miller, Inc., will be honored at the event with the Peter C. Cook Excellence in Business Award.

If you're interested in attending the gala and hearing Roberts speak, table reservations and ticket purchases can be made by calling 616-233-3417 or visit www.davenport.edu/EIB.

