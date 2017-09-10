Grand Rapids cycling duo ride 100 miles, 100 times in as many months

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Talk about commitment. Kaat Tahy and Mike Clark set out from Riverside Park Sunday morning to ride 100 miles. It's something they've done together 100 times in 100 months.

But this one is extra special, not just because of the number, but also because Kaat will undergo a kidney transplant later this month.

She has systemic lupus, an illness that makes your white blood cells attack healthy tissue. She's currently on dialysis and has only 10% function of her kidney.

But that is not stopping her. Sunday she and Mike rode on a tandem bike to complete the 100 miles. What started out as Mike mentoring Kaat as a novice cyclist has now grown into a deep friendship.

Dozens of other cycling enthusiasts joined the pair to support Kaat and celebrate this victory alongside her and Mike.

Later this month she will be riding to support the JDRF Diabetes Foundation. She also coaches the local team. Several of those riding alongside her today also have Type 1 Diabetes.

After completing the JDRF ride later this month she will undergo kidney transplant surgery. Her brother is her living donor.

