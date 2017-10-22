Helen DeVos laid to rest in family's Memorial Gardens

Helen DeVos Internment at the DeVos family's Memorial Garden in Ada, Mich. (Photo: Courtesy of Amway)

ADA, MICH. - Helen DeVos, the wife of Amway co-founder Rich DeVos died Wednesday, Oct. 18, due to complications from a stroke after a short battle against acute myeloid leukemia.

Mrs. DeVos was 90-years-old.

She was laid to rest at the DeVos family's Memorial Gardens in Ada on Oct. 21. The private ceremony was attended by her husband Rich; children, Dick and Betsy, Dan and Pamela, Cheri, and Doug and Maria; her 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and Rich's sisters and brother-in-law.

Helen DeVos Internment at the DeVos family's Memorial Garden in Ada, Mich. (Photo: Courtesy of Amway)

There will be two days of public events to celebrate the life of Helen DeVos:

Public Visitation: Monday, Oct. 23 from 2-8 p.m. at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in the Ambassador Ballroom, 187 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids

Celebration of Life Funeral Service Simulcast: Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the International Ballroom of the JW Marriott, 235 Louis Campau St., Grand Rapids. Seating is first come first served. After the simulcast, the reception will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in the Ambassador Ballroom.

St. Cecilia's Music Center will be dedicating its "Chamber Series" -- which begins November 2-- in memory of Helen DeVos.

To learn more about Helen DeVos and the work she accomplished throughout her life, visit www.helenedevos.com.

