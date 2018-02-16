Celebrating our WWII Heroes in Grand Haven

Celebrating our WWII Heroes

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - The Grand Haven American Legion Post 28 is hosting an event on Saturday called "Celebrating Our WWII Military Heroes."

The event will feature a lasagna dinner with dessert and beverage including a screening of the documentary, "A Salute to Honor."

"A Salute to Honor" tells the compelling story of three West Michigan World War II veterans whose career dreams were impacted by the War. Two West Michigan WW II veterans featured in the documentary are Virgil Westdale, who will be 100 years-young, and Tony Gianunzio.

They are scheduled to appear at the Feb. 17 event along with the documentary’s co-director, Daniel Joel Deal. Each will answer questions during a Q&A session immediately following the documentary screening.

In addition, Ellen Vonesh of Desserts by Design in Grand Haven is a sponsor of the event with dessert.

The Feb. 17 event is part of a series of events celebrating both the Grand Haven American Legion Post 28 and national organization's 100th anniversaries.

For more information, please visit: grandhavenlegion.org.

Additional credit to Entertainment & Media Consultant, Chris Petras

