Honor Guard greets home-bound service members at the airport

Scott Cooper embraces his mother in Gerald R. Ford International on Friday, Dec. 22

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There was a steady stream of travelers flying into and out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport this morning.

While various members of the military returned home for the holidays, they greeted throughout Friday morning by the Kent County Honor Guard. The group is dedicated to recognizing the sacrifice of members of the armed forces.

Among those coming home today was Scott Cooper, who said the greeting was suppose to be a surprise but the cat was let out of the bag by his own mother on Facebook.

The Honor Guard has been active in Kent County for 35 years.

