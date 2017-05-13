Lakeshore woman named '2016 Sailor of the Year'

Logistics Specialist First Class Amber Wilson reacts at the announcement she was named 2016 CNO Shore Sailor of the Year in Washington, D.C. Photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor N. Stinson. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

WASHINGTON - A Lakeshore woman has been named the 2016 Shore Sailor of the Year.

Logistics Specialist First Class Amber Wilson, a graduate of Oakridge High School in Muskegon, was selected as the 2016 CNO Shore Sailor of the Year by Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Moran. The announcement was made at a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Logistics Specialist First Class Amber Wilson, far right, was named 2016 CNO Shore Sailor of the Year. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

Wilson will also received a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at the ceremony.

She will return later in the year to be meritoriously advanced to chief petty officer.

